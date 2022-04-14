PEPURAI (PEPURAI) Tokenomics
Pepurai Token is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum network. It is a community-driven token that combines the love for Japanese culture and art. It is the first token that merges the 'Pepe-mania' phenomenon with Japanese culture as a single meme. The name Pepurai stands for PEPE + Samurai. As a community-driven token, we believe that power and knowledge belong to the believers and those who support their community and the project. The Pepurai community keeps on growing, building, and bringing new ideas every day, and the possibilities are limitless as we say: It only takes one person to mobilize a community and inspire change. Even if you don’t feel like you have it in you, it’s in you. You have to believe in yourself. People will see your vision and passion and follow you.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PEPURAI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PEPURAI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
