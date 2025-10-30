PepsiCo xStock (PEPX) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 145.52 24H High $ 148.07 All Time High $ 177.28 Lowest Price $ 137.74 Price Change (1H) -0.03% Price Change (1D) +0.54% Price Change (7D) -3.24%

PepsiCo xStock (PEPX) real-time price is $147.67. Over the past 24 hours, PEPX traded between a low of $ 145.52 and a high of $ 148.07, showing active market volatility. PEPX's all-time high price is $ 177.28, while its all-time low price is $ 137.74.

In terms of short-term performance, PEPX has changed by -0.03% over the past hour, +0.54% over 24 hours, and -3.24% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

PepsiCo xStock (PEPX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 187.65K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 3.56M Circulation Supply 1.27K Total Supply 24,118.33789782

The current Market Cap of PepsiCo xStock is $ 187.65K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PEPX is 1.27K, with a total supply of 24118.33789782. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.56M.