Peoples Reserve leads the charge in financial innovation, harnessing Bitcoin's power as an engineered sound money to deliver revolutionary tools that redefine wealth building.

Peoples Reserve’s flagship products include:

Bitcoin Powered Mortgage (BPM) - A seller-financing installment contract-for-deed that dual collateralizes property title and Bitcoin to secure the debt. Borrowers post BTC collateral with no price-volatility based liquidation risk. Instead, every ten percent move in BTC price adjusts the interest rate, up or down in a 30-day period, based on the borrower's LTV. Buy a house, sleep without getting margin called, and watch your interest rate (cost of capital) decrease over time as the compounding growth of your pristine collateral strengthens your LTV. Available in all 50 U.S. states.

Bitcoin Bond - A financially engineered principal-protected note designed to eliminate nominal investment value risk while maximizing yield potential. This is accomplished by packaging together U.S. Treasuries with Bitcoin based on a dynamic allocation model applied at issuance. This means that even if Bitcoin goes to zero, the nominal value of the investment is secured by the full faith and credit of the U.S. federal government. If Bitcoin continues to produce positive compounding annual growth rates, the Bitcoin Bond becomes the best performing risk-adjusted cash flow vehicle in the world. Furthermore, use Bitcoin Bonds as pristine collateral on the Peoples Reserve platform to take out a line of credit with no liquidation risk.

At its core, Peoples Reserve views Bitcoin as more than just a store of value or payment method — it's the ultimate financial layer. As the world's most pristine form of collateral, Bitcoin underpins the fusion of traditional financial tools with decentralized security.

Peoples Reserve builds these superior tools using sound money (Bitcoin, Gold & Silver) as the equity-backed collateral foundation layer. This means lower risk for lenders and sustainably lower interest rates for borrowers; creating a future of finance that supports tomorrow's AI driven economy.

With Sound Money Finance, Peoples Reserve helps you Build Wealth Smarter.