Pentagon Chain (PC) Information Pentagon Chain is a next-generation Layer-2 blockchain optimized for gaming, decentralized social worlds, and AI-powered experiences. The PC token is the native gas token of Pentagon Chain and first minted on Ethereum as an ERC-20 token. It powers transaction fees, incentivizes network participants, and enables seamless interaction across an expansive ecosystem of games and digital identity on Pentagon Games ecosystem. With low transaction fees, high scalability, and strong Web3 integrations, Pentagon Chain is building the future of user-owned digital economies. Official Website: https://pentagon.games/

Pentagon Chain (PC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Pentagon Chain (PC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 4.02M Total Supply: $ 1.00M Circulating Supply: $ 199.77K FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 20.11M All-Time High: $ 21.09 All-Time Low: $ 11.68 Current Price: $ 20.11

Pentagon Chain (PC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Pentagon Chain (PC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PC's tokenomics, explore PC token's live price!

