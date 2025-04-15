Pengycoin Price (PENGY)
The live price of Pengycoin (PENGY) today is 0.00007456 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 73.94K USD. PENGY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Pengycoin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Pengycoin price change within the day is -10.69%
- It has a circulating supply of 988.97M USD
Get real-time price updates of the PENGY to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate PENGY price information.
During today, the price change of Pengycoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Pengycoin to USD was $ -0.0000088579.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Pengycoin to USD was $ -0.0000167909.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Pengycoin to USD was $ -0.00036197812926176236.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-10.69%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000088579
|-11.88%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000167909
|-22.52%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00036197812926176236
|-82.92%
Discover the latest price analysis of Pengycoin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.83%
-10.69%
+14.12%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Pengycoin is a meme community on Solana, and our website represents the culture we take great pride in—it simulates an operating system. Initially, our founder, an amateur developer, built the website with the help of ChatGPT and open-source projects from GitHub, aiming to satirize meme coins that have no real utility. The project was fair-launched on Pump.fun 2024. This is a purely community-driven project. When our founder started it, he only had $65 left in his pocket, far from enough to normally launch a meme coin. That’s when he found Pump.fun and fair-launched the project without any team members. He never expected so many people to resonate with the project and its story. As more community volunteers joined, the project stood out and gradually grew into what we see today. Now, Pengycoin has evolved into a diverse meme community. Whether you're new to crypto, a seasoned trader and investor, or a gaming addict, we aim to be your all-in-one hub for a smooth and enjoyable experience. In PengyOS, users can access various dApps, fun apps, browse crypto news, check out memes, play games, and even listen to our rap album. It’s also available on Apple Music, Spotify, and YouTube Music. We also created a decentralized chat service called PengyChat and developed a mobile app for Solana Mobile’s SAGA and Seeker phones. Recently, our new product PengyAI has also been integrated into PengyOS and has received strong support and retweet from Solana Mobile! This project is full of narrative and challenges, but thanks to the growing support of community volunteers, Pengycoin has reached new heights. The journey continues, just like our song - Road to Billions.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
