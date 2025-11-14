Penguru is a cute memecoin guru on the Abstract chain. He constantly give to the community and beyond. Penguru thinks that the trenches need awareness about well-being and meaning of life. We are developing an AI companion/tool that can interact with users, analyze X accounts.

We have a "summon table" game where holders can stake their tokens to mint erc-1155 nfts and earn various erc-20 memecoin rewards. Those NFTs represent the most iconic Abstract memecoin projects. Users collect those NFTs in their book, can trade them on Opensea.