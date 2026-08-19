Peng Price Today

The live Peng (PENG) price today is $ 0.00137544, with a 1.53% change over the past 24 hours. The current PENG to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00137544 per PENG.

Peng currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 137,548, with a circulating supply of 100.00M PENG. During the last 24 hours, PENG traded between $ 0.0013432 (low) and $ 0.00138159 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2.14, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, PENG moved -0.22% in the last hour and -1.41% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 44.15.

Peng (PENG) Market Information

Market Cap $ 137.55K$ 137.55K $ 137.55K Volume (24H) $ 44.15$ 44.15 $ 44.15 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 137.55K$ 137.55K $ 137.55K Circulation Supply 100.00M 100.00M 100.00M Total Supply 99,999,960.5 99,999,960.5 99,999,960.5

The current Market Cap of Peng is $ 137.55K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 44.15. The circulating supply of PENG is 100.00M, with a total supply of 99999960.5. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 137.55K.