Pencils Protocol is the next-gen decentralized platform that offers auction services for blockchain native assets and RWAs, along with unified and leveraged yield aggregation services for users to maximize asset utilization.Pencils Protocol also serve as Scroll native gateway for liquid staking and restaking assets.
Powered by Scroll, Pencils Protocol redefines the Layer-2 sectors by utilizing Scroll’s zero-knowledge technology. We focus on scalable and private DeFi services, enhancing yield aggregation and farming. By leveraging the synergy between our launchpad and farming solutions, we aim to become the primary TVL gateway for the Scroll ecosystem.
Pencils Protocol (DAPP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Pencils Protocol (DAPP) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of DAPP tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many DAPP tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.