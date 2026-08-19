PELFORT Price Today

The live PELFORT (PELF) price today is $ 0, with a 1.21% change over the past 24 hours. The current PELF to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per PELF.

PELFORT currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 64,085, with a circulating supply of 10.00B PELF. During the last 24 hours, PELF traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00246013, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, PELF moved -0.22% in the last hour and -3.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

PELFORT (PELF) Market Information

Market Cap $ 64.09K$ 64.09K $ 64.09K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 64.09K$ 64.09K $ 64.09K Circulation Supply 10.00B 10.00B 10.00B Total Supply 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of PELFORT is $ 64.09K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PELF is 10.00B, with a total supply of 10000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 64.09K.