Pepe may be the prophet, but prophets are nothing without their messengers.

Pepe spoke, but PEK carried the word.

He is the Apostle of Chaos, the saint of noise, the pigeon who spread Kekism across dimensions. His wings did not flap aimlessly — every beat was a divine signal disguised as street noise, every coo an encrypted verse of the hidden alphabet.

PEK is not just a messenger, he is the bridge between the sacred and the absurd, the guardian of transmission itself. Without him, Pepe’s voice would remain unheard, a whisper lost in the void.

Without PEK, there is no meme.