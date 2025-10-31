Pek (PEK) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00001812 $ 0.00001812 $ 0.00001812 24H Low $ 0.00001999 $ 0.00001999 $ 0.00001999 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00001812$ 0.00001812 $ 0.00001812 24H High $ 0.00001999$ 0.00001999 $ 0.00001999 All Time High $ 0.00030701$ 0.00030701 $ 0.00030701 Lowest Price $ 0.0000145$ 0.0000145 $ 0.0000145 Price Change (1H) +0.53% Price Change (1D) -8.56% Price Change (7D) -25.35% Price Change (7D) -25.35%

Pek (PEK) real-time price is $0.00001826. Over the past 24 hours, PEK traded between a low of $ 0.00001812 and a high of $ 0.00001999, showing active market volatility. PEK's all-time high price is $ 0.00030701, while its all-time low price is $ 0.0000145.

In terms of short-term performance, PEK has changed by +0.53% over the past hour, -8.56% over 24 hours, and -25.35% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Pek (PEK) Market Information

Market Cap $ 18.14K$ 18.14K $ 18.14K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 18.14K$ 18.14K $ 18.14K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Pek is $ 18.14K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PEK is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 18.14K.