Peeps Price Today

The live Peeps (PEEPS) price today is $ 0, with a 3.46% change over the past 24 hours. The current PEEPS to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per PEEPS.

Peeps currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 214,480, with a circulating supply of 1.00B PEEPS. During the last 24 hours, PEEPS traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00169491, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, PEEPS moved +5.32% in the last hour and +7.78% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.22K.

Peeps (PEEPS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 214.48K$ 214.48K $ 214.48K Volume (24H) $ 1.22K$ 1.22K $ 1.22K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 214.48K$ 214.48K $ 214.48K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Peeps is $ 214.48K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.22K. The circulating supply of PEEPS is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 214.48K.