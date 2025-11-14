Peengu is a memetoken on Abstract. The artist Tut created this character and challenged anyone to launch a meme with it. Our dev took up the challenge and Peengu was born. Tut approved of the launch and the community started to form. Peengu is all about spreading love around the Abstract ecosystem, so our memes and giveaways are focussed on showcasing other projects we love and proliferating the general Abstract green chain vibes.