Peengu (PEENGU) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00004404 24H Low $ 0.00004621 24H High All Time High $ 0.00014284 Lowest Price $ 0.00003484 Price Change (1H) -- Price Change (1D) -3.74% Price Change (7D) +0.22%

Peengu (PEENGU) real-time price is $0.00004423. Over the past 24 hours, PEENGU traded between a low of $ 0.00004404 and a high of $ 0.00004621, showing active market volatility. PEENGU's all-time high price is $ 0.00014284, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00003484.

In terms of short-term performance, PEENGU has changed by -- over the past hour, -3.74% over 24 hours, and +0.22% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Peengu (PEENGU) Market Information

Market Cap $ 43.61K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 43.61K Circulation Supply 985.87M Total Supply 985,868,910.9955742

The current Market Cap of Peengu is $ 43.61K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PEENGU is 985.87M, with a total supply of 985868910.9955742. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 43.61K.