Discover key insights into Peanut (NUX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Peanut (NUX) Information

Everyone wants to buy cheaper and sell higher. But the volatility and imperfect mechanisms of AMMs make trading on DEXs less profitable due to significant slippage. As a result, users overpay even for minor trades.

These are the problems that Peanut solves!