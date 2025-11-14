Peak Internet Male Performance (PIMP) Tokenomics
Peak Internet Male Performance (PIMP) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Peak Internet Male Performance (PIMP), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Peak Internet Male Performance (PIMP) Information
Behind every cartoon pfp, 6 figure PNL, and green candle spam sits a fat bro with no social skills, a wrecked sleep schedule, Uber Eats receipts stacked to the ceiling, and way too much money. He has not touched grass in months, speaks only in tickers, and moves markets with a single click while you blink. This is Peak Internet Male Performance, the final boss of the timeline, and there is not a single thing you can do about it. $PIMP Absolutely.
Peak Internet Male Performance (PIMP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Peak Internet Male Performance (PIMP) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PIMP tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PIMP tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
