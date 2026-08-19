PEACE Price Today

The live PEACE (PEACE) price today is $ 0, with a 1.39% change over the past 24 hours. The current PEACE to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per PEACE.

PEACE currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 45,575, with a circulating supply of 994.78M PEACE. During the last 24 hours, PEACE traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, PEACE moved -0.44% in the last hour and +3.80% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

PEACE (PEACE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 45.58K$ 45.58K $ 45.58K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 45.58K$ 45.58K $ 45.58K Circulation Supply 994.78M 994.78M 994.78M Total Supply 994,776,398.588087 994,776,398.588087 994,776,398.588087

The current Market Cap of PEACE is $ 45.58K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PEACE is 994.78M, with a total supply of 994776398.588087. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 45.58K.