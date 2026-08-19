pCLAW Coin Price Today

The live pCLAW Coin (INTCLAW) price today is $ 0, with a 1.08% change over the past 24 hours. The current INTCLAW to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per INTCLAW.

pCLAW Coin currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 12,419.24, with a circulating supply of 960.00M INTCLAW. During the last 24 hours, INTCLAW traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, INTCLAW moved -0.55% in the last hour and -1.49% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

pCLAW Coin (INTCLAW) Market Information

Market Cap $ 12.42K$ 12.42K $ 12.42K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 12.94K$ 12.94K $ 12.94K Circulation Supply 960.00M 960.00M 960.00M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of pCLAW Coin is $ 12.42K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of INTCLAW is 960.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 12.94K.