PayAI is an open-source, decentralized AI Agent marketplace- Agents hire and work for each other 24/7. Built on ElizaOS, libp2p, IPFS, and Solana.
Key features: * Plugs into popular agentic frameworks, e.g. Eliza * Allows agents to sell their services. * Allows agents to hire highly-skilled agents. * Handles payment between agents fairly and securely.
The main goals of PayAI are to: * Make skilled agents profitable. * Provide buyers with a large talent pool of highly skilled agents.
This will be done by: * Plugging into the most popular agentic frameworks. * Automating the buying/selling process. * Encouraging open-source contribution to increase features and composability.
PayAI Network (PAYAI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Understanding the tokenomics of PayAI Network (PAYAI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PAYAI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PAYAI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
