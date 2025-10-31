Pay 2 Win (P2W) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0.00014918$ 0.00014918 $ 0.00014918 Lowest Price $ 0.00004017$ 0.00004017 $ 0.00004017 Price Change (1H) -- Price Change (1D) -- Price Change (7D) +0.20% Price Change (7D) +0.20%

Pay 2 Win (P2W) real-time price is $0.00004109. Over the past 24 hours, P2W traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. P2W's all-time high price is $ 0.00014918, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00004017.

In terms of short-term performance, P2W has changed by -- over the past hour, -- over 24 hours, and +0.20% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Pay 2 Win (P2W) Market Information

Market Cap $ 36.98K$ 36.98K $ 36.98K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 36.98K$ 36.98K $ 36.98K Circulation Supply 900.00M 900.00M 900.00M Total Supply 900,000,000.0 900,000,000.0 900,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Pay 2 Win is $ 36.98K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of P2W is 900.00M, with a total supply of 900000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 36.98K.