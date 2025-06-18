Paxe Price (PAXE)
The live price of Paxe (PAXE) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. PAXE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Paxe Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 284.86 USD
- Paxe price change within the day is -10.70%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Paxe to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Paxe to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Paxe to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Paxe to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-10.70%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-21.93%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-53.71%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Paxe: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.00%
-10.70%
-16.65%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
PAXE is a cutting-edge, multi-chain farming portal designed to revolutionize the way users earn yields in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space. By seamlessly integrating with various blockchain networks, PAXE offers a unified platform for depositing and staking tokens across multiple farms, maximizing yield generation and providing unparalleled investment opportunities.
