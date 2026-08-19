PAWS Price Today

The live PAWS (PAWS) price today is $ 0, with a 1.74% change over the past 24 hours. The current PAWS to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per PAWS.

PAWS currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 56,427, with a circulating supply of 53.05B PAWS. During the last 24 hours, PAWS traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, PAWS moved -0.22% in the last hour and +12.02% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

PAWS (PAWS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 56.43K$ 56.43K $ 56.43K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 56.43K$ 56.43K $ 56.43K Circulation Supply 53.05B 53.05B 53.05B Total Supply 53,050,240,770.51203 53,050,240,770.51203 53,050,240,770.51203

The current Market Cap of PAWS is $ 56.43K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PAWS is 53.05B, with a total supply of 53050240770.51203. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 56.43K.