PAW Price Today

The live PAW (PAW) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current PAW to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per PAW.

PAW currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 9,369,729, with a circulating supply of 1,000.00T PAW. During the last 24 hours, PAW traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, PAW moved -- in the last hour and +16.11% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

PAW (PAW) Market Information

Market Cap $ 9.37M$ 9.37M $ 9.37M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 9.37M$ 9.37M $ 9.37M Circulation Supply 1,000.00T 1,000.00T 1,000.00T Total Supply 1.0e+15 1.0e+15 1.0e+15

The current Market Cap of PAW is $ 9.37M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PAW is 1,000.00T, with a total supply of 1.0e+15. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 9.37M.