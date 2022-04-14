Patriot (PATRIOT) Tokenomics
Honoring a Legacy of Patriotism
$PATRIOT is honoring Donald J. Trump with a bronze statue, commemorating the sacrifices he’s made to preserve the fabric of American society. Through God's intervention, he continues to fight for us all.
Donald J. Trump's commitment to “America First” is emphasized by his policies that are centered around economic prosperity, preserving the constitution and enhanced security measures to ensure the safety of every citizen.
Donald J. Trump is a defender of liberty. $PATRIOT’s statue of DJT is symbolic of a new movement sweeping the globe.
We invite you to join $PATRIOT in highlighting DJT and his fight to preserve the traditional values that make America great.
Patriot (PATRIOT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Patriot (PATRIOT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Patriot (PATRIOT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Patriot (PATRIOT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PATRIOT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PATRIOT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.