PATIC Price Today

The live PATIC (PTC) price today is $ 0, with a 0.44% change over the past 24 hours. The current PTC to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per PTC.

PATIC currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 50,805, with a circulating supply of 2.50B PTC. During the last 24 hours, PTC traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00248791, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, PTC moved +0.59% in the last hour and -4.99% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

PATIC (PTC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 50.81K$ 50.81K $ 50.81K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.02M$ 1.02M $ 1.02M Circulation Supply 2.50B 2.50B 2.50B Total Supply 50,000,000,000.0 50,000,000,000.0 50,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of PATIC is $ 50.81K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PTC is 2.50B, with a total supply of 50000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.02M.