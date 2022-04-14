Party Parrot (PARRY) Information

The most famous bird on the internet flying its way to a Bill on Solana

who is $PARRY Parry is a famous internet meme based on the party parrot and a parrot called Sirocco, who first appeared in a BBC documentary in 2009 before quickly becoming an internet sensation due to his quirky behavior.

Between 2009-2015, Sirocco was turned into a drawing and animation, cementing him in the internet hall of fame after blowing up on Slack, Discord and Telegram. Today, this meme is known as Parry.

WHERE IS $PARRY Parry lives in the Solana universe, but his spirit is present across the entire internet.

plans for $parry Parry’s mission is to be the ultimate icon of positivity, celebration, and achievement in crypto.

mission for $parry To continue the legacy of Sirocco (by far the best of all birds) and cement its status as the most famous parrot and original internet meme in history.