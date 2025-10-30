PARSIQ (PRQ) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00377579 $ 0.00377579 $ 0.00377579 24H Low $ 0.00496195 $ 0.00496195 $ 0.00496195 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00377579$ 0.00377579 $ 0.00377579 24H High $ 0.00496195$ 0.00496195 $ 0.00496195 All Time High $ 2.62$ 2.62 $ 2.62 Lowest Price $ 0.0018575$ 0.0018575 $ 0.0018575 Price Change (1H) -0.08% Price Change (1D) -23.36% Price Change (7D) -37.59% Price Change (7D) -37.59%

PARSIQ (PRQ) real-time price is $0.00377806. Over the past 24 hours, PRQ traded between a low of $ 0.00377579 and a high of $ 0.00496195, showing active market volatility. PRQ's all-time high price is $ 2.62, while its all-time low price is $ 0.0018575.

In terms of short-term performance, PRQ has changed by -0.08% over the past hour, -23.36% over 24 hours, and -37.59% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.11M$ 1.11M $ 1.11M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.17M$ 1.17M $ 1.17M Circulation Supply 292.76M 292.76M 292.76M Total Supply 310,256,872.0 310,256,872.0 310,256,872.0

The current Market Cap of PARSIQ is $ 1.11M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PRQ is 292.76M, with a total supply of 310256872.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.17M.