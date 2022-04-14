Parkcoin (KPK) Tokenomics
Parkcoin (KPK) Information
KPK is a ecosystem coin for Koinpark exchange and metapark political metaverse.
Koinpark Exchange - We are a FIU regulated centralized exchange listed operating in India and have a userbase of over 30,000 , Koinpark app can be downloaded on both iOS and android
Metapark - It is a political metaverse where we already onboarded some of regional party members
The political metaverse will include a virtual ecosystem where political participation, governance, and public discourse are digitized. Imagine a space where citizens engage in debates, propose legislation, and even vote on issues through virtual environments. The metaverse allows for decentralized governance structures, enabling communities to self-organize and test democratic innovations. For example, blockchain-based voting systems in the metaverse could ensure transparency, reduce fraud, and increase accessibility. Moreover, this virtual political realm could serve as a sandbox for experimenting with new governance models without disrupting existing systems.
On the other hand, centralized crypto exchanges (CEXs) remain pivotal in the global adoption of cryptocurrency. Koinpark simplifies crypto trading with user-friendly interfaces, customer support, and fiat on-ramps, which are essential for mainstream adoption. In politically charged markets, these exchanges can facilitate cross-border transactions.
Parkcoin (KPK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Parkcoin (KPK), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Parkcoin (KPK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Parkcoin (KPK) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of KPK tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many KPK tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.