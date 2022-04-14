Parifi (PRF) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Parifi (PRF), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Parifi (PRF) Information Parifi is a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol that offers a perpetual trading protocol with an advanced adaptive pricing mechanism. It operates on a blockchain to provide a transparent, secure, and equitable trading environment. Parifi's distinct pricing model leverages on-chain oracles and employs liquidity curves, which adjust dynamically based on market conditions and asset risk profiles, to offer more stable and predictable pricing for perpetual contracts. This innovative approach addresses common DeFi inefficiencies such as front-running and price slippage, aiming to enhance the user experience for both traders and liquidity providers. Official Website: https://parifi.org/ Whitepaper: https://arxiv.org/abs/2308.16256 Buy PRF Now!

Parifi (PRF) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Parifi (PRF), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 179.86K $ 179.86K $ 179.86K All-Time High: $ 0.03054998 $ 0.03054998 $ 0.03054998 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00017986 $ 0.00017986 $ 0.00017986 Learn more about Parifi (PRF) price

Parifi (PRF) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Parifi (PRF) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PRF tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PRF tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PRF's tokenomics, explore PRF token's live price!

