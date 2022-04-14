Paribu Net (PRB) Information

Paribu Net is a fast, secure, robust and scalable blockchain. On average, a block is generated in Paribu Net every five seconds. Maximum block size is 90 million GAS and the current structure supports a maximum of 857 transactions per second.

Paribu Net developed its consensus mechanism by combining Delegate Proof of Stake (dPoS) and Proof of Authority (PoA) algorithms, called Bouleuterion Consensus.

PRB is a native token of Paribu Net. It can be used to pay transaction fees and it will be used in staking, governance and validator application. The holders of PRB will be able to stake on Paribu Net in 2022.

Paribu Net focused on GameFi, NFTs, DeFi and d'Apps.

Paribu Net is being supported by Paribu. Paribu is the leading exchange of Turkey thanks to 5,5 million users in Turkey.