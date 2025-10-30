Pareto Staked USP (SUSP) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 1.045 $ 1.045 $ 1.045 24H Low $ 1.045 $ 1.045 $ 1.045 24H High 24H Low $ 1.045$ 1.045 $ 1.045 24H High $ 1.045$ 1.045 $ 1.045 All Time High $ 1.045$ 1.045 $ 1.045 Lowest Price $ 1.012$ 1.012 $ 1.012 Price Change (1H) +0.00% Price Change (1D) +0.02% Price Change (7D) +0.12% Price Change (7D) +0.12%

Pareto Staked USP (SUSP) real-time price is $1.045. Over the past 24 hours, SUSP traded between a low of $ 1.045 and a high of $ 1.045, showing active market volatility. SUSP's all-time high price is $ 1.045, while its all-time low price is $ 1.012.

In terms of short-term performance, SUSP has changed by +0.00% over the past hour, +0.02% over 24 hours, and +0.12% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Pareto Staked USP (SUSP) Market Information

Market Cap $ 6.73M$ 6.73M $ 6.73M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 6.73M$ 6.73M $ 6.73M Circulation Supply 6.44M 6.44M 6.44M Total Supply 6,437,338.332928893 6,437,338.332928893 6,437,338.332928893

The current Market Cap of Pareto Staked USP is $ 6.73M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SUSP is 6.44M, with a total supply of 6437338.332928893. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 6.73M.