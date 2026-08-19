ParaSwap Price Today

The live ParaSwap (PSP) price today is $ 0, with a 1.65% change over the past 24 hours. The current PSP to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per PSP.

ParaSwap currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 933,999, with a circulating supply of 970.70M PSP. During the last 24 hours, PSP traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2.1, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, PSP moved -0.21% in the last hour and +1.36% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 40.64.

ParaSwap (PSP) Market Information

Market Cap $ 934.00K$ 934.00K $ 934.00K Volume (24H) $ 40.64$ 40.64 $ 40.64 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 934.00K$ 934.00K $ 934.00K Circulation Supply 970.70M 970.70M 970.70M Total Supply 970,704,673.2369972 970,704,673.2369972 970,704,673.2369972

The current Market Cap of ParaSwap is $ 934.00K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 40.64. The circulating supply of PSP is 970.70M, with a total supply of 970704673.2369972. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 934.00K.