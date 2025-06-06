Paras Price (PARAS)
The live price of Paras (PARAS) today is 0.00111607 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. PARAS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Paras Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Paras price change within the day is 0.00%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Paras to USD was $ 0.0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Paras to USD was $ -0.0000279622.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Paras to USD was $ -0.0003592171.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Paras to USD was $ -0.0009920285742357853.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0.0
|0.00%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000279622
|-2.50%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0003592171
|-32.18%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0009920285742357853
|-47.05%
Discover the latest price analysis of Paras: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
0.00%
-18.56%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Paras is an NFT marketplace that focuses on digital collectibles. We thrive upon bringing conventional collectibles to crypto space. We started with digital art cards that were inspired by real-world trading cards that have been bulletproof and forever lasting since they were introduced back in the 80s. Paras, an all-in-one digital collectible marketplace, is eager to diversify the assets to digital collectibles. Alongside the rise of NFTs in 2021, we believe that NFTs are still at an early stage. The blockchain technology and smart contract capabilities could in fact create better experiences for many verticals that could not be facilitated by its web 2.0 counterparts. We envision Paras to be the beginning of NFTs development. We want to produce and develop crypto-native IP as we believe that by creating new exclusive IPs, we could tailor and design new experiences of these mediums: comics, games, and toys. Giving utility and use cases over digital assets could create more value to collectors and creators. In the end, we would like to build our own metaverse where Paras becomes the gateway to access multiple sources of entertainment.
