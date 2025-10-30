The live Paragon Tweaks price today is 0.00052465 USD. Track real-time PRGN to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore PRGN price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Paragon Tweaks price today is 0.00052465 USD. Track real-time PRGN to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore PRGN price trend easily at MEXC now.

Paragon Tweaks Price (PRGN)

Unlisted

1 PRGN to USD Live Price:

$0.00052469
$0.00052469$0.00052469
-4.40%1D
Paragon Tweaks (PRGN) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 23:42:09 (UTC+8)

Paragon Tweaks (PRGN) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00049664
$ 0.00049664$ 0.00049664
24H Low
$ 0.00060694
$ 0.00060694$ 0.00060694
24H High

$ 0.00049664
$ 0.00049664$ 0.00049664

$ 0.00060694
$ 0.00060694$ 0.00060694

$ 0.00183169
$ 0.00183169$ 0.00183169

$ 0.00035181
$ 0.00035181$ 0.00035181

-0.42%

-4.45%

+35.41%

+35.41%

Paragon Tweaks (PRGN) real-time price is $0.00052465. Over the past 24 hours, PRGN traded between a low of $ 0.00049664 and a high of $ 0.00060694, showing active market volatility. PRGN's all-time high price is $ 0.00183169, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00035181.

In terms of short-term performance, PRGN has changed by -0.42% over the past hour, -4.45% over 24 hours, and +35.41% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Paragon Tweaks (PRGN) Market Information

$ 507.70K
$ 507.70K$ 507.70K

--
----

$ 507.70K
$ 507.70K$ 507.70K

967.58M
967.58M 967.58M

967,575,040.8178136
967,575,040.8178136 967,575,040.8178136

The current Market Cap of Paragon Tweaks is $ 507.70K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PRGN is 967.58M, with a total supply of 967575040.8178136. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 507.70K.

Paragon Tweaks (PRGN) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Paragon Tweaks to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Paragon Tweaks to USD was $ -0.0000496822.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Paragon Tweaks to USD was $ -0.0002240635.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Paragon Tweaks to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-4.45%
30 Days$ -0.0000496822-9.46%
60 Days$ -0.0002240635-42.70%
90 Days$ 0--

What is Paragon Tweaks (PRGN)

✅ What is the project about? Paragon is a performance focused Web2/Web3 Buisness designed to power and enhance PC optimization, especially for gamers and esports players. At the center of the project is the Paragon Tweaking Utility, or PTU, which is currently in development. In the meantime, we’ve already released Performance V4 which is a free optimization tool that has been downloaded over 10,000 times withalready existing paid services that supports more than 3,000 clients every single month.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Paragon Tweaks (PRGN) Resource

Official Website

Paragon Tweaks Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Paragon Tweaks (PRGN) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Paragon Tweaks (PRGN) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Paragon Tweaks.

Check the Paragon Tweaks price prediction now!

PRGN to Local Currencies

Paragon Tweaks (PRGN) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Paragon Tweaks (PRGN) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about PRGN token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Paragon Tweaks (PRGN)

How much is Paragon Tweaks (PRGN) worth today?
The live PRGN price in USD is 0.00052465 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current PRGN to USD price?
The current price of PRGN to USD is $ 0.00052465. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Paragon Tweaks?
The market cap for PRGN is $ 507.70K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of PRGN?
The circulating supply of PRGN is 967.58M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of PRGN?
PRGN achieved an ATH price of 0.00183169 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of PRGN?
PRGN saw an ATL price of 0.00035181 USD.
What is the trading volume of PRGN?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for PRGN is -- USD.
Will PRGN go higher this year?
PRGN might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out PRGN price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
