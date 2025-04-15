Paragen Price (RGEN)
The live price of Paragen (RGEN) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 82.29K USD. RGEN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Paragen Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Paragen price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 99.94M USD
During today, the price change of Paragen to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Paragen to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Paragen to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Paragen to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-36.78%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-45.40%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Paragen: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
+2.04%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Paragen is a chain-agnostic game and metaverse curator, Incubator and launchpad connecting the greater mass with Advanced projects built on the binance smart chain network. Paragen creates a platform that allows gamers, traders, and investors to access the metaverse and game projects launched in the blockchain market. The utility of digital assets and the value of scarcity are the common elements between gaming and crypto. Paragen is pioneering a framework for crypto games to advance their project delivery via a revolutionary Launchpad. Paragen follows an 8 tier guaranteed allocation system with low entry barriers to ensure all users are able to participate.
