Paradex Price Today

The live Paradex (DIME) price today is $ 0.0109525, with a 8.45% change over the past 24 hours. The current DIME to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0109525 per DIME.

Paradex currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 7,316,959, with a circulating supply of 668.08M DIME. During the last 24 hours, DIME traded between $ 0.01092778 (low) and $ 0.01247661 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.07219, while the all-time low was $ 0.00759918.

In short-term performance, DIME moved +0.01% in the last hour and -0.60% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.10K.

Paradex (DIME) Market Information

Market Cap $ 7.32M$ 7.32M $ 7.32M Volume (24H) $ 1.10K$ 1.10K $ 1.10K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 10.95M$ 10.95M $ 10.95M Circulation Supply 668.08M 668.08M 668.08M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Paradex is $ 7.32M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.10K. The circulating supply of DIME is 668.08M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 10.95M.