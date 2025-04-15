Parad DAO Price (PRD)
The live price of Parad DAO (PRD) today is 0.079535 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 2.20M USD. PRD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Parad DAO Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Parad DAO price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 27.60M USD
During today, the price change of Parad DAO to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Parad DAO to USD was $ 0.0000000000.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Parad DAO to USD was $ 0.0000000000.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Parad DAO to USD was $ -0.04116364292105535.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0.0000000000
|0.00%
|60 Days
|$ 0.0000000000
|0.00%
|90 Days
|$ -0.04116364292105535
|-34.10%
Discover the latest price analysis of Parad DAO: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
PRD DAO (PRD) is a decentralized autonomous organization designed to empower its community through governance and decision-making. The PRD token serves as the foundation of this ecosystem, allowing users to actively participate in shaping the direction and development of the project. By decentralizing the decision-making process, PRD DAO fosters a transparent and fair environment where every token holder has a voice. The core mission of PRD DAO is to build a robust, community-driven platform that prioritizes inclusivity, equity, and long-term sustainability. Through the use of blockchain technology, all governance decisions are made transparently and immutably, ensuring that the community's collective will guides the project's future. Whether it's proposing new features, altering protocols, or making strategic decisions, PRD DAO ensures that all participants are empowered to take part in shaping the project's growth. By prioritizing decentralized governance, PRD DAO sets itself apart from traditional centralized organizations, allowing for more agile, democratic, and transparent operations. As the ecosystem continues to grow, the PRD token plays a vital role in driving these initiatives, ensuring a fairer, more equitable decentralized future for all participants.
|1 PRD to VND
₫2,039.356935
|1 PRD to AUD
A$0.12486995
|1 PRD to GBP
￡0.05965125
|1 PRD to EUR
€0.0699908
|1 PRD to USD
$0.079535
|1 PRD to MYR
RM0.35074935
|1 PRD to TRY
₺3.0255114
|1 PRD to JPY
¥11.3973655
|1 PRD to RUB
₽6.5409584
|1 PRD to INR
₹6.84080535
|1 PRD to IDR
Rp1,325.5828031
|1 PRD to KRW
₩113.2976075
|1 PRD to PHP
₱4.5430392
|1 PRD to EGP
￡E.4.05548965
|1 PRD to BRL
R$0.46527975
|1 PRD to CAD
C$0.1097583
|1 PRD to BDT
৳9.66270715
|1 PRD to NGN
₦127.66401455
|1 PRD to UAH
₴3.2832048
|1 PRD to VES
Bs5.646985
|1 PRD to PKR
Rs22.3095675
|1 PRD to KZT
₸41.1879951
|1 PRD to THB
฿2.66680855
|1 PRD to TWD
NT$2.5785247
|1 PRD to AED
د.إ0.29189345
|1 PRD to CHF
Fr0.06442335
|1 PRD to HKD
HK$0.61639625
|1 PRD to MAD
.د.م0.7364941
|1 PRD to MXN
$1.5986535