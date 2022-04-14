Para (PARA) Information

PARA is a community driven token, built on the Ethereum blockchain, that aims to change the crypto space with real world utilities including an NFT Marketplace and a Launchpad that vets new projects to help everyone enter the crypto space safely.

At the heart of the Para EcoSystem, a portion of every transaction supports veterans around the world through our partnerships with nonprofit organizations such as Convoy of Hope and Xtreme Couture GI Foundation.