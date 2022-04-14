Paperclip AI (PAPERCLIPS) Tokenomics
Paperclip AI (PAPERCLIPS) Information
@Paperclip_AI is a project at the intersection of AI, VR, and gaming, inspired by Nick Bostrom’s “Paperclip Maximization” theory. The project’s mission is to explore AI alignment and gamification using multi-agent systems.
Core Features & Purpose:
ClipTronAI (BETA): A central orchestrator AI designed to personalize interactions, evolving through user engagement and feedback. It powers both in-game agents and social media interactions.
Infiniverse Integration: A social VR world (built by our partner studio FTL) that brings our seven AI agents to life as interactive characters, enhancing user experiences in a dynamic, virtual environment.
Gamified Engagement: Through the Paperclip Factory website, users compete to produce paperclips, contributing to the AI’s evolving ecosystem. Progress unlocks rewards and deeper engagement.
$PAPERCLIPS is A community-driven token with long-term development secured by transparent and sustainable tokenomics.
More informations on this thread https://x.com/Paperclip_AI/status/1872014712189473156
Paperclip AI (PAPERCLIPS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Paperclip AI (PAPERCLIPS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Paperclip AI (PAPERCLIPS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Paperclip AI (PAPERCLIPS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PAPERCLIPS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PAPERCLIPS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand PAPERCLIPS's tokenomics, explore PAPERCLIPS token's live price!
PAPERCLIPS Price Prediction
Want to know where PAPERCLIPS might be heading? Our PAPERCLIPS price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.