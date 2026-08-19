Palu Price Today

The live Palu (PALU) price today is $ 0.00132885, with a 4.33% change over the past 24 hours. The current PALU to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00132885 per PALU.

Palu currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,327,949, with a circulating supply of 1000.00M PALU. During the last 24 hours, PALU traded between $ 0.00130545 (low) and $ 0.00148475 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.116499, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, PALU moved -0.02% in the last hour and +2.15% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 414.45K.

Palu (PALU) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.33M$ 1.33M $ 1.33M Volume (24H) $ 414.45K$ 414.45K $ 414.45K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.33M$ 1.33M $ 1.33M Circulation Supply 1000.00M 1000.00M 1000.00M Total Supply 999,999,994.434436 999,999,994.434436 999,999,994.434436

The current Market Cap of Palu is $ 1.33M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 414.45K. The circulating supply of PALU is 1000.00M, with a total supply of 999999994.434436. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.33M.