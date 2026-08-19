Palantir xStock Price Today

The live Palantir xStock (PLTRX) price today is $ 173.43, with a 0.70% change over the past 24 hours. The current PLTRX to USD conversion rate is $ 173.43 per PLTRX.

Palantir xStock currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 2,090,879, with a circulating supply of 12.06K PLTRX. During the last 24 hours, PLTRX traded between $ 169.41 (low) and $ 174.54 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 198.36, while the all-time low was $ 106.21.

In short-term performance, PLTRX moved +0.16% in the last hour and -0.97% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 32.74K.

Palantir xStock (PLTRX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.09M$ 2.09M $ 2.09M Volume (24H) $ 32.74K$ 32.74K $ 32.74K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 167.77M$ 167.77M $ 167.77M Circulation Supply 12.06K 12.06K 12.06K Total Supply 967,400.5562175751 967,400.5562175751 967,400.5562175751

The current Market Cap of Palantir xStock is $ 2.09M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 32.74K. The circulating supply of PLTRX is 12.06K, with a total supply of 967400.5562175751. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 167.77M.