Pain Price Today

The live Pain (PAIN) price today is $ 0.457117, with a 1.68% change over the past 24 hours. The current PAIN to USD conversion rate is $ 0.457117 per PAIN.

Pain currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 2,285,450, with a circulating supply of 5.00M PAIN. During the last 24 hours, PAIN traded between $ 0.446212 (low) and $ 0.459145 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 24.3, while the all-time low was $ 0.394811.

In short-term performance, PAIN moved -0.44% in the last hour and -0.29% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 159.28.

Pain (PAIN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.29M$ 2.29M $ 2.29M Volume (24H) $ 159.28$ 159.28 $ 159.28 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 4.57M$ 4.57M $ 4.57M Circulation Supply 5.00M 5.00M 5.00M Total Supply 9,999,859.354193 9,999,859.354193 9,999,859.354193

The current Market Cap of Pain is $ 2.29M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 159.28. The circulating supply of PAIN is 5.00M, with a total supply of 9999859.354193. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.57M.