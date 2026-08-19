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The live PAID price today is 0 USD.PAID market cap is 51,475 USD. Track real-time PAID to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live PAID price today is 0 USD.PAID market cap is 51,475 USD. Track real-time PAID to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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PAID Price (PAID)

Unlisted

1 PAID to USD Live Price:

$0.00008729
$0.00008729$0.00008729
-2.30%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
PAID (PAID) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 05:14:30 (UTC+8)

The live PAID (PAID) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current PAID to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per PAID.

PAID currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 51,475, with a circulating supply of 589.69M PAID. During the last 24 hours, PAID traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 6.04, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, PAID moved -- in the last hour and -6.23% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

PAID (PAID) Market Information

$ 51.48K
$ 51.48K$ 51.48K

--
----

$ 51.48K
$ 51.48K$ 51.48K

589.69M
589.69M 589.69M

589,686,914.6
589,686,914.6 589,686,914.6

The current Market Cap of PAID is $ 51.48K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PAID is 589.69M, with a total supply of 589686914.6. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 51.48K.

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H Low
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H High

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 6.04
$ 6.04$ 6.04

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

0.00%

-6.23%

-6.23%

PAID (PAID) Price History USD

During today, the price change of PAID to USD was $ 0.0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of PAID to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of PAID to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of PAID to USD was --.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0.00.00%
30 Days$ 0-18.34%
60 Days$ 0-17.06%
90 Days----

Price Prediction for PAID

PAID (PAID) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of PAID in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
PAID (PAID) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of PAID could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price PAID will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for PAID price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking PAID Price Prediction.

What is PAID (PAID)

PAID is a decentralised crowdfunding platform revolutionising how Web3 projects raise capital. Our mission is to bring certified crowdfunding opportunities to our community, simple and accessible. Through our pioneering LowFDV Community Offerings (LCO) model, we connect thoroughly vetted projects with community funding at significantly reduced valuations compared to traditional raises. The PAID Flywheel powers a sustainable ecosystem where Protocol Revenue drives token buybacks and burns, staking rewards fuel community growth, and successful launches attract more high-quality projects - creating a virtuous cycle of value. Our platform features a multi-tiered system designed to accommodate all participant levels. The EarlyPool offers guaranteed allocations with 5% Protocol Revenue for those staking 75,000+ PAID tokens, while OpenPool ensures accessibility for everyone - no staking required. All pools are conducted with stable coins. We've integrated robust security measures, multi-chain support, and a transparent dashboard for informed decision-making. PAID has facilitated over $35 million in capital across 110 investments and is integrated with more than ten blockchain networks. Our track record includes successful launches like Thetan Arena (264x ATH ROI), Star Atlas (194x ATH ROI), and AIOZ Network (184x ATH ROI). With a thriving community exceeding 250,000 members, PAID continues to democratise access to high-quality investment opportunities while maintaining rigorous due diligence standards. Our commitment to compliance and transparency has made us a trusted gateway for both seasoned crypto enthusiasts and newcomers entering the Web3 space.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About PAID

What is the live price of PAID?

PAID is trading at £, showing a price movement of 0.0% over the last 24 hours. This real-time figure reflects combined input from multiple spot markets.

How volatile is PAID today?

The price volatility of PAID within the past 24 hours is --%. Higher volatility suggests rapid price changes, while lower volatility indicates stability.

What is the 24-hour trading range for PAID?

The token fluctuated between £0E-15 (low) and £0E-15 (high). Traders often use this to evaluate daily momentum and market strength.

How much trading volume has PAID generated?

In the last 24 hours, PAID accumulated £-- in trading activity, showing how actively the market is engaging with this asset.

How does the current price compare to its ATH and ATL?

The all-time high is £4.4520055141260000, and the all-time low is £. Comparing current price to these levels helps traders understand long-term cycles.

How strong is market liquidity for PAID?

Liquidity strength is rated at --/100, indicating order book depth and ease of execution during active trading sessions.

How does PAID compare to other Launchpad,Base Ecosystem,Base Native tokens?

Within the Launchpad,Base Ecosystem,Base Native category, PAID shows competitive performance, supported by £-- in liquidity and ongoing interest from traders.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About PAID

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 05:14:30 (UTC+8)

PAID (PAID) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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