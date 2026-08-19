PAID Price Today

The live PAID (PAID) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current PAID to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per PAID.

PAID currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 51,475, with a circulating supply of 589.69M PAID. During the last 24 hours, PAID traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 6.04, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, PAID moved -- in the last hour and -6.23% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

PAID (PAID) Market Information

Market Cap $ 51.48K$ 51.48K $ 51.48K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 51.48K$ 51.48K $ 51.48K Circulation Supply 589.69M 589.69M 589.69M Total Supply 589,686,914.6 589,686,914.6 589,686,914.6

The current Market Cap of PAID is $ 51.48K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PAID is 589.69M, with a total supply of 589686914.6. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 51.48K.