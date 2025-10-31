Paddle Finance (PADD) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0.00884559$ 0.00884559 $ 0.00884559 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) +0.01% Price Change (1D) -30.42% Price Change (7D) +35.59% Price Change (7D) +35.59%

Paddle Finance (PADD) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, PADD traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. PADD's all-time high price is $ 0.00884559, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, PADD has changed by +0.01% over the past hour, -30.42% over 24 hours, and +35.59% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Paddle Finance (PADD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 77.70K$ 77.70K $ 77.70K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 630.19K$ 630.19K $ 630.19K Circulation Supply 123.30M 123.30M 123.30M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Paddle Finance is $ 77.70K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PADD is 123.30M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 630.19K.