Pacu Jalur Price Today

The live Pacu Jalur (BOATKID) price today is $ 0, with a 3.85% change over the past 24 hours. The current BOATKID to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per BOATKID.

Pacu Jalur currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 59,177, with a circulating supply of 997.28M BOATKID. During the last 24 hours, BOATKID traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01306515, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, BOATKID moved -0.52% in the last hour and -23.26% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Pacu Jalur (BOATKID) Market Information

Market Cap $ 59.18K$ 59.18K $ 59.18K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 59.18K$ 59.18K $ 59.18K Circulation Supply 997.28M 997.28M 997.28M Total Supply 997,275,690.954549 997,275,690.954549 997,275,690.954549

The current Market Cap of Pacu Jalur is $ 59.18K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BOATKID is 997.28M, with a total supply of 997275690.954549. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 59.18K.