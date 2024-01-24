Pactus (PAC) Tokenomics

Pactus (PAC) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Pactus (PAC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Pactus (PAC) Information

Pactus is a decentralized layer-1 blockchain that started its development back in 2021. It has undergone several stages of successful Testnets, launching the Main Network on 24th January 2024.

The Network is driven by a large open-source community of software and blockchain developers, node operators, analysts and supporters from across the globe.

The idea of Pactus was to ensure that the participation of node operators and users stays fair, transparent and decentralized. This is made possible by Pactus's unique architecture, utilizing a newly developed consensus model, solid state proof of stake (SSPoS). This model removes the necessity of delegation by introducing a random sortitioned committee that is responsible for creating new blocks and validating transactions. Whilst at the same time reducing the need for high computational resources, saving users money and leaving a greener carbon footprint than that of your conventional Proof of Stake Consensus.

The Pactus development community aims to create a complete ecosystem by the end of 2025 with decentralized storage and accompanying runtime environment, decentralized development tools and services, secure and fast transaction processing and a user-friendly experience.

Official Website:
https://pactus.org/

Pactus (PAC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Pactus (PAC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 111.97K
$ 111.97K
Total Supply:
$ 25.75M
$ 25.75M
Circulating Supply:
$ 2.11M
$ 2.11M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 1.37M
$ 1.37M
All-Time High:
$ 1.002
$ 1.002
All-Time Low:
$ 0.01997592
$ 0.01997592
Current Price:
$ 0.053068
$ 0.053068

Pactus (PAC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Pactus (PAC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of PAC tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many PAC tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

