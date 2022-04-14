Pacato (PACATO) Tokenomics
Pacato (PACATO) Information
Introducing Pacato ($PACATO), the latest meme token set to dominate the crypto space! Inspired by the playful spirit of Coinbase CEO's recent marriage to Angela Meng, Pacato made its debut at their wedding, becoming the "new dog" in the world of meme tokens. As a tribute to the couple's love story and to the vibrant meme culture, Pacato symbolizes fun, loyalty, and a new era in the crypto world. With a growing community and innovative plans for future developments, $PACATO aims to follow in the pawprints of successful dog-themed tokens like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, but with a unique twist tied to the Coinbase legacy. Whether you're a seasoned crypto trader or new to the meme token scene, $PACATO offers exciting opportunities to be part of a fresh, playful, and community-driven project. Get ready to watch Pacato fetch success on the Base chain!
Pacato (PACATO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Pacato (PACATO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Pacato (PACATO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Pacato (PACATO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PACATO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PACATO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
PACATO Price Prediction
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.