Ozarus (OZARUS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Ozarus (OZARUS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Ozarus (OZARUS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Ozarus (OZARUS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 8.06K $ 8.06K $ 8.06K Total Supply: $ 999.92M $ 999.92M $ 999.92M Circulating Supply: $ 999.92M $ 999.92M $ 999.92M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 8.06K $ 8.06K $ 8.06K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Ozarus (OZARUS) price Buy OZARUS Now!

Ozarus (OZARUS) Information Ozarus is an AI-powered on-chain intelligence platform built on Solana, designed to protect traders and communities from scams, rugpulls, and high-risk tokens. The platform scans thousands of tokens daily, providing real-time risk scores, security audits, and token reliability insights. Its mission is to make Solana’s ecosystem safer, transforming trading from speculation-driven chaos into a transparent, data-backed environment. Ozarus is an AI-powered on-chain intelligence platform built on Solana, designed to protect traders and communities from scams, rugpulls, and high-risk tokens. The platform scans thousands of tokens daily, providing real-time risk scores, security audits, and token reliability insights. Its mission is to make Solana’s ecosystem safer, transforming trading from speculation-driven chaos into a transparent, data-backed environment. Official Website: https://www.ozarus.com/ Whitepaper: https://ozarus-ai.gitbook.io/whitepaper

Ozarus (OZARUS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Ozarus (OZARUS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of OZARUS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many OZARUS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand OZARUS's tokenomics, explore OZARUS token's live price!

