OZAPAY is a hybrid payment application that bridges the fiat and crypto worlds through self-custody. It enables users to pay, receive, and exchange in euro, dollar, pound sterling, or cryptocurrencies via NFC or QR code, without the need for a payment terminal. The ecosystem includes both virtual and physical Mastercard cards, a cashback system in OZA tokens provided by merchants, and a partner network offering up to 70% discounts. The OZA token is at the core of the model, serving as both a reward mechanism and a transactional asset. The project’s purpose is to deliver a sovereign, simple alternative to traditional banking while complying with regulatory standards (KYC/KYB/AML).