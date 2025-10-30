Ozapay (OZA) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.02968496 $ 0.02968496 $ 0.02968496 24H Low $ 0.03619906 $ 0.03619906 $ 0.03619906 24H High 24H Low $ 0.02968496$ 0.02968496 $ 0.02968496 24H High $ 0.03619906$ 0.03619906 $ 0.03619906 All Time High $ 0.04616339$ 0.04616339 $ 0.04616339 Lowest Price $ 0.0155504$ 0.0155504 $ 0.0155504 Price Change (1H) -1.59% Price Change (1D) -14.39% Price Change (7D) -16.24% Price Change (7D) -16.24%

Ozapay (OZA) real-time price is $0.03094734. Over the past 24 hours, OZA traded between a low of $ 0.02968496 and a high of $ 0.03619906, showing active market volatility. OZA's all-time high price is $ 0.04616339, while its all-time low price is $ 0.0155504.

In terms of short-term performance, OZA has changed by -1.59% over the past hour, -14.39% over 24 hours, and -16.24% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Ozapay (OZA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 23.51M$ 23.51M $ 23.51M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 30.85M$ 30.85M $ 30.85M Circulation Supply 759.59M 759.59M 759.59M Total Supply 996,889,063.81 996,889,063.81 996,889,063.81

The current Market Cap of Ozapay is $ 23.51M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of OZA is 759.59M, with a total supply of 996889063.81. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 30.85M.